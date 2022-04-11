Dr. Steven Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Wheeler, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Wheeler, MD
Dr. Steven Wheeler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA Medical Center
Dr. Wheeler works at
Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations
-
1
Dolphin Orthopedic1401 Avocado Ave Ste 105, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 718-9292
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wheeler?
Let's face it, EMG is an uncomfortable test, but of the eight I've had over the years Dr. Wheeler made it the easiest and most tolerable to date. It's a very scientific measurement process, and he obviously knows what he's doing. He's kind and courteous and makes you as comfortable as possible. I happened to be having EMG to test the conductivity of my leg nerves, but he also was able to rule out peripheral neuropathy in my feet, which several other doctors had told me I had, and that gives me a lot of comfort. I would highly recommend going to him for any neurological issue; he is clearly an extremely experienced neurologist with a great "bedside manner". Thank you, Dr. Wheeler!
About Dr. Steven Wheeler, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1225180615
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.