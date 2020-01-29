Dr. Whited accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steven Whited, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Whited, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Locations
Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp.1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-4573
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
They are excellent!! Dr. Whited has been treating my son for 13 years!!
About Dr. Steven Whited, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whited has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whited has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whited on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Whited. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whited.
