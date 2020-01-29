See All Allergists & Immunologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Steven Whited, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (8)
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Whited, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.

Dr. Whited works at Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp. in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp.
    1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 798-4573

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Highland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Viral Infection
Bronchospasm
Cough
Food Allergy
Acute Pharyngitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Angioedema
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood Allergy Testing
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hives
Immunization Administration
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Itchy Skin
Patch Testing
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Radioallergosorbent Test
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Testing and Screening
Toxic Effect of Venom
Wheezing
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Common Cold
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Constipation
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drug or Food Challenge
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Eosinophilia
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Headache
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Hypothyroidism
Latex Allergy
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Otitis Media
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Ringworm
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Steven Whited, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679577340
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Whited has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whited works at Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp. in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Whited’s profile.

    Dr. Whited has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whited on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Whited. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whited.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whited, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whited appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

