See All General Surgeons in Eugene, OR
Dr. Steven Wilhite, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Steven Wilhite, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Eugene, OR
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Wilhite, MD

Dr. Steven Wilhite, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.

Dr. Wilhite works at Mckenzie Surgical Group in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Wilhite's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mckenzie Surgical Group
    1755 Coburg Rd Ste 4B, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 746-7914

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
  • Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wilhite?

    Jan 09, 2018
    Dr Wilhite and his staff were great! I'm in a wheel chair and they were very accommodating.
    Springfield — Jan 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Wilhite, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Wilhite, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wilhite to family and friends

    Dr. Wilhite's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wilhite

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Wilhite, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Wilhite, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619134491
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincent Hospital Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Fresno Genl Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Wilhite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilhite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilhite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilhite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilhite works at Mckenzie Surgical Group in Eugene, OR. View the full address on Dr. Wilhite’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilhite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilhite.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilhite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilhite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Wilhite, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.