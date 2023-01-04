Dr. Steven Wilkofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Wilkofsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Wilkofsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Wilkofsky works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants701 Tuscan Dr Ste 110, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 496-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilkofsky?
Cares about his patients and their health and listened to questions and is concerned and answered everything I had concerns about, and his staff went above to make me feel comfortable and relaxed. Very compassionate Doctor and Staff..
About Dr. Steven Wilkofsky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1396721254
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem|University Tx Sw Med Center Affil Hsps
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkofsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkofsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkofsky works at
Dr. Wilkofsky has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkofsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.