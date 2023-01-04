Overview

Dr. Steven Wilkofsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Wilkofsky works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.