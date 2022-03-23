See All General Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Steven Williams, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (64)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Williams, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. 

Dr. Williams works at Treasure Valley Hospital in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Treasure Valley Hospital
    8800 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 321-4790
  2. 2
    Capital Surgical Associates
    8854 W Emerald St Ste 140, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 321-4790
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • Treasure Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corizon Health
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Noridian
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?

    Mar 23, 2022
    I would definitely recommend Dr. Steve Williams for surgery. He and his staff are highly professional, skilled and caring.
    Jean — Mar 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Steven Williams, MD
    About Dr. Steven Williams, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568451581
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at Treasure Valley Hospital in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    Dr. Williams has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

