Dr. Steven Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Wilson, MD
Dr. Steven Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
The Mri Center Ostc1 W Medical Ct, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 692-4688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Electra Memorial Hospital
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- Nocona General Hospital
- Olney Hamilton Hospital
- Seymour Hospital
- Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
- Wilbarger General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
At 81 years of age and after procrastinating for several years, I was faced with two choices: using a wheel chair or electing to have total knee replacement. On June 28, 2022, I was wheeled into Wichita Falls' Kell West Regional Hospital, where Dr. Steven Wilson surgically replaced my left knee. That afternoon I was walking. The following morning I was discharged to go home. My relief from chronic back pain is an unexpected gift. I am so thankful for my miracle and wholeheartedly recommend the services of Dr. Steven Wilson and Kell West Regional Hospital. Also, I extend sincere best wishes to Chris Wilson in his medical endeavors. Carol Duke
About Dr. Steven Wilson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1831167006
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
