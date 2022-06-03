Dr. Steven Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Wolf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Wolf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai West and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.
Dr. Wolf works at
Westchester40 Saw Mill River Rd Ste FB1, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 768-3970
Pediatric Neurology & Epilepsy of BCHP of Westchester141 S Central Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530 Directions (914) 768-3970
Premier Health at YAI220 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (914) 768-3970
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai West
- Saint Joseph's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolf?
Dr Wolf and Patty are the best! My daughter has received tremendous care from them and they are always willing to listen and spend the time with her. They are well worth the 2 1/2 hour drive from upstate NY!
About Dr. Steven Wolf, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487645693
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore/aecom
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rensselaer
- Epilepsy
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cerebral Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolf speaks Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.