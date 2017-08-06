Overview

Dr. Steven Wolfman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Wolfman works at Maine Ridge Medical Associates in Des Plaines, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.