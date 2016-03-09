Dr. Steven Wright, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Wright, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Wright, DO
Dr. Steven Wright, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Davis, CA. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2440 W Covell Blvd # 100, Davis, CA 95616 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1321 Cottonwood St # 33, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a visit with Dr. Wright today for some ear problem. Dr. Wright is an excellent physician who is gentle and cares about his patient. I am so happy that he has an office in Davis now.
About Dr. Steven Wright, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1275773640
Education & Certifications
- Botsford Hospital
- Botsford Hospital
- Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wright using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.