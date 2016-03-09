Overview of Dr. Steven Wright, DO

Dr. Steven Wright, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Davis, CA. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wright works at Dignity Health Medical Foundation - Woodland and Davis in Davis, CA with other offices in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.