Dr. Steven Yates, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Yates, MD

Dr. Steven Yates, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Yates works at La Canada Oncology Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yates' Office Locations

  1. 1
    La Canada Oncology Clinic
    3131 La Canada St Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-5987

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Cleveland
  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 20, 2021
    Dr Yates diagnosed me with multiple myeloma after 9 other Drs misdiagnosed me and just gave me medicine that didn't help. Dr Yates told me the day we met that he knew what was wrong with me and that he would help me to have a better quality of life. He treated me with my first infusions that day and worked to get the terrible pain I was in under control. He further assisted in getting me lined up for 2 transplants to slow the progression of my disease. That was 6 yrs ago. Dr Yates is no longer my Dr but he is friend and cared for his patients like I have never seen . I miss him everyday. My Dr, my friend and my brother in Christ. You are loved and missed. Michael Kings mountain NC
    About Dr. Steven Yates, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609814417
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center
    Residency
    • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
