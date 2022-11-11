Dr. Steven Yocom, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yocom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Yocom, DO
Overview of Dr. Steven Yocom, DO
Dr. Steven Yocom, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Yocom works at
Dr. Yocom's Office Locations
Cooper Multispecialty Center Camden3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 968-7965Wednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
- 2 2 Plaza Dr # 202, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 270-4150
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yocom performed a laminectomy on me over 11 years ago in early 2011. I was 36 years old and he was skeptical about surgery. However after the surgery he said that the herniation I had was quite large and surgery was definitely necessary. I have not had any issues since the surgery aside from some stiffness here and there right after the procedure. Many thanks to Dr. Yocom, you were God's gift to me in a time of much pain and need. I highly recommend Dr. Yocom.
About Dr. Steven Yocom, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730272550
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
