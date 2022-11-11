Overview of Dr. Steven Yocom, DO

Dr. Steven Yocom, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Yocom works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.