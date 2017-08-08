Dr. Steven Yolen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yolen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Yolen, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Yolen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Westerly Hospital.
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Specialists Inc.45 Wells St Ste 103, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-6330
2
Visions Sight & Learning Center23 Clara Dr, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 572-1643
3
Westerly Office25 Wells St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
had an endoscope and a colonoscopy with Dr. Yolen today. He was very professional, efficient, and mostly kind and compassionate. he is definitely the best gastroenterologist Dr. that I have gone to and I would highly recommend him. Also, the staff is the same. The nurses in the colonoscopy unit at Westerly Hospital made me feel very comfortable and were very kind and obliging to answering any questions I might've had. very successful experience today. Thank you! Geri Maloney
About Dr. Steven Yolen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1376582692
Education & Certifications
- University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yolen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yolen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yolen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yolen has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yolen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yolen speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yolen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yolen.
