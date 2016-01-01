Dr. Steven Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Yoon, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Yoon, MD
Dr. Steven Yoon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.
Dr. Yoon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yoon's Office Locations
-
1
Specialty Eye Care Medical Center, Inc.409 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 265-7777
-
2
Los Angeles Institute for Ophthalmic Surgery5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 545, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 906-2929
-
3
Pacific Coast Oms1146 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91202 Directions (818) 265-7755
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoon?
About Dr. Steven Yoon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1215138110
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoon works at
Dr. Yoon has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Stye and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yoon speaks Armenian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.