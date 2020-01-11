Dr. Steven York, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven York, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven York, MD
Dr. Steven York, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine.
Dr. York works at
Dr. York's Office Locations
Office18250 Roscoe Blvd Ste 260, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 349-6725
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
THIS DOCTOR IS AND HAS BEEN BEYOND ALL MY EXPECTATIONS ! and HIGHLY RECOMMENDED BY A GERMAN BORN THAT KNOWS WHAT QUALITY IS ALL ABOUT!!!!!!!
About Dr. Steven York, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1124035894
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Medical School--St. Peters Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. York has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. York accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. York works at
Dr. York speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. York. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. York, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. York appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.