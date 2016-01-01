Dr. Steven Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Young, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Sistersville, WV. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy314 S Wells St Ste 100, Sistersville, WV 26175 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Young, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1558369033
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
