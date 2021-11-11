Dr. Steven Zeitels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeitels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Zeitels, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Zeitels, MD
Dr. Steven Zeitels, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Zeitels' Office Locations
Center for Laryngeal Surgery1 Bowdoin Sq Fl 11, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-1444Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A kind, empathetic doctor who patiently explained and showed me the reasons for my vocal problems. A brilliant, experienced teacher with a sense of humor. I will be sure to consult him if I ever need the services of an anesthesiologist again.
About Dr. Steven Zeitels, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1538145735
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeitels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeitels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeitels has seen patients for Laryngitis, Chronic Laryngitis and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeitels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeitels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeitels.
