Overview of Dr. Steven Zelko, MD

Dr. Steven Zelko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Solvang, CA. They completed their residency with Nassau University Medical Center



Dr. Zelko works at Family Eye Care Optometry Ctr in Solvang, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Floaters and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.