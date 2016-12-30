See All Ophthalmologists in Solvang, CA
Dr. Steven Zelko, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven Zelko, MD

Dr. Steven Zelko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Solvang, CA. They completed their residency with Nassau University Medical Center

Dr. Zelko works at Family Eye Care Optometry Ctr in Solvang, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Floaters and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zelko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Eyecare Optometry Center PC
    2030 Viborg Rd Ste 105, Solvang, CA 93463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 688-6612
  2. 2
    Steven D Zelko MD
    1933 Cliff Dr Ste 29, Santa Barbara, CA 93109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 682-2618

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Presbyopia
Floaters
Stye
Presbyopia
Floaters
Stye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zelko?

    Dec 30, 2016
    Conscientious. Keeps patient well informed. Does not push surgery using fear. Staff is pleasant and helpful. This is a great glaucoma doctor and I strongly recommend him.
    Joe N in Goleta, ca — Dec 30, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Steven Zelko, MD
    About Dr. Steven Zelko, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    NPI Number
    • 1306908223
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Zelko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zelko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zelko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zelko has seen patients for Presbyopia, Floaters and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

