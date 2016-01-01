Dr. Steven Zettler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zettler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Zettler, DMD
Overview
Dr. Steven Zettler, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Dentistry.
Dr. Zettler works at
Locations
-
1
West Chester Office8245 Beckett Park Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 214-3662
-
2
Hamilton Office417 Park Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013 Directions (513) 214-3649
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zettler?
About Dr. Steven Zettler, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1124459581
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Graduate Orthodontic Program
- University of Kentucky College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zettler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zettler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zettler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zettler works at
298 patients have reviewed Dr. Zettler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zettler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zettler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zettler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.