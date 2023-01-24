Dr. Steven Zierer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zierer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Zierer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Zierer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Ironwood Medical Center.
Dr. Zierer works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Digestive Health - East Mesa6020 E Arbor Ave Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 985-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zierer?
Dr. Zierer is professional and communicates effectively with patients. Staff is competent and friendly.
About Dr. Steven Zierer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366437337
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zierer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zierer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zierer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zierer works at
Dr. Zierer has seen patients for Dysphagia, Lactose Intolerance and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zierer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zierer speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zierer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zierer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zierer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zierer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.