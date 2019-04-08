Dr. Zimmet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Zimmet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Zimmet, MD
Dr. Steven Zimmet, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Zimmet works at
Dr. Zimmet's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary and Medical Associates of Northern Virginia Ltd.500 W ANNANDALE RD, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 521-6662
-
2
Mid-atlantic Medical Group LLC3301 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (703) 521-6662
-
3
Pulmonary & Medical Associates of Northern Virginia1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 355, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 521-6662
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmet?
if i have a problem, i know Dr. Zimmet will spend time with me to figure it out. I think he's terrific.
About Dr. Steven Zimmet, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1184617490
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmet works at
Dr. Zimmet speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.