Dr. Steven Zimmet, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Zimmet, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Zimmet works at
Locations
Austin Dermatology & Vein1500 W 34TH ST, Austin, TX 78703 Directions (512) 485-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always nice, a pleasure! Very professional but very warm and friendly!
About Dr. Steven Zimmet, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1700990736
Education & Certifications
- Shadyside Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmet works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmet.
