Dr. Steven Zoellner, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Zoellner, MD
Dr. Steven Zoellner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Zoellner's Office Locations
Pinehurst Plastic Surgery Specialists P.A.20 Memorial Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-1917
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I believe I was a very challenging case for a breast augmentation wanting to go larger, but Dr. Zoellner was able to provide unbelievable results and I couldn't be happier with the consultation, surgery, and follow-ups went. He and his staff are all friendly, professional, helpful, and accommodating.
About Dr. Steven Zoellner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zoellner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zoellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoellner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoellner.
