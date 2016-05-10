Dr. Steven Zorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Zorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Zorn, MD
Dr. Steven Zorn, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Clarke County Hospital.
Dr. Zorn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zorn's Office Locations
-
1
Iowa Sleep Disorders Center PC4060 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 225-0188
-
2
Iowa Sleep Disorders Center P.c.400 Se Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA 50021 Directions (515) 225-0188
Hospital Affiliations
- Clarke County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zorn?
Excellent and very caring. He listened to my concerns and was very helpful in making my sleep disorder better.
About Dr. Steven Zorn, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1407819816
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zorn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zorn accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zorn works at
Dr. Zorn has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zorn. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.