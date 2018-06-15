Overview

Dr. Steven Zygmont, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital.



Dr. Zygmont works at Auburn Primary Care in Auburn, NY with other offices in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Malaise and Fatigue and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.