Dr. Stevie Carraro, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stevie Carraro, MD

Dr. Stevie Carraro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Carraro works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carraro's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care - Lakeview
    1333 W Belmont Ave Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60657

  Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Acidosis
Anemia
Cough
Acidosis
Anemia
Cough

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 31, 2021
    Dr. Carraro is friendly and knowledgeable. She takes the time to listen and explains her reasoning about any diagnosis or follow-up referrals. Visits are never rushed.
    — Oct 31, 2021
    About Dr. Stevie Carraro, MD

    Internal Medicine
    11 years of experience
    English
    1396001269
    Education & Certifications

    LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
