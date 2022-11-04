See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Stewart Dean, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Stewart Dean, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (31)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stewart Dean, MD

Dr. Stewart Dean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center Houston and is affiliated with Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Dean works at KSF Orthopaedic Center - Red Oak in Houston, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Wrist Sprain or Strain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Dean's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Red Oak
    17270 Red Oak Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 440-6960
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX 77389 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 534-7860
  3. 3
    KSF- Willowbrook
    13333 Dotson Rd, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 440-6960
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Runner's Knee
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Runner's Knee
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Select Choice Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?

    Nov 04, 2022
    Patient, kind, very informative, very pleasant personality.
    Venerie — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stewart Dean, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stewart Dean, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dean to family and friends

    Dr. Dean's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dean

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stewart Dean, MD.

    About Dr. Stewart Dean, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912988312
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Texas San Antonio Medical Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Tex
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center Houston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stewart Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dean has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Wrist Sprain or Strain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stewart Dean, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.