Dr. Stewart Dean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center Houston and is affiliated with Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Dean works at KSF Orthopaedic Center - Red Oak in Houston, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Wrist Sprain or Strain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.