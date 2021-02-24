Dr. Stewart Kamen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stewart Kamen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eastchester, NY.
Dr. Kamen's Office Locations
Redcross Concierge LLC475 White Plains Rd Ste 14, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions (914) 337-6755
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Just had surgery on my middle toe of left foot and it went flawlessly. Never felt a thing. Dr Kamen and his staff were great. Highest recommendation.
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1043239452
Dr. Kamen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamen has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kamen speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.