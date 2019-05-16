Dr. Niefield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart Niefield, MD
Overview of Dr. Stewart Niefield, MD
Dr. Stewart Niefield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Niefield works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Niefield's Office Locations
-
1
Associates in Medicine, PA4543 Post Oak Place Dr Ste 105, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 797-1087
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niefield?
Love this guy. Super personable and down to earth. Talks with you, not to you. Great experience.
About Dr. Stewart Niefield, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255336871
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Houston / University Park
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niefield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niefield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niefield works at
Dr. Niefield speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Niefield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niefield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niefield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niefield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.