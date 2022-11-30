Overview of Dr. Stewart Polsky, MD

Dr. Stewart Polsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Polsky works at Carolina Urology Partners - Mooresville in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.