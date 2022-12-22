Overview of Dr. Stewart Smith, MD

Dr. Stewart Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at INTEGRIS Spine and Neurological Surgery in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.