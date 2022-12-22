Dr. Stewart Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stewart Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Stewart Smith, MD
Dr. Stewart Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
INTEGRIS Spine and Neurological Surgery3366 NW Expressway Ste 250, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 552-0401
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Community Choice
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I recently had 2 MRI's of my upper and lower spine done. Dr. Smith reviewed them with me this week and pointed to an area that could be contributing to my muscle weakness. He will schedule me for surgery on my L-2 vertebrae in early January. I'm optimistic the procedure will help alleviate some of my muscle weakness.
About Dr. Stewart Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1316901838
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Sch Med
- U Okla Sch Med
- U Okla Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.