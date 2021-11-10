Dr. Tatem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart Tatem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stewart Tatem, MD
Dr. Stewart Tatem, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Tatem's Office Locations
Pediatric Associates645 N Arlington Ave Ste 620, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 329-2525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit I appreciate how much advice Doctor Tatem gives without worrying about offending me. It is clear that my children are a priority and he wants to make sure I am well informed.
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pediatrics
Dr. Tatem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tatem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.