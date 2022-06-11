Overview of Dr. Alexander Willoughby, MD

Dr. Alexander Willoughby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Willoughby works at Centennial Umpqua Valley Eye Associates in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.