See All Otolaryngologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD

Rhinology
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD

Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD is a Rhinology Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Kountakis works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kountakis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kountakis?

    Feb 16, 2022
    I was nervous about my appointment because this was the first with Dr. Kountakis. He had a great bedside-manor. eased all my worries, diagnosed my condition quickly, shared a pamphlet about it, and administered test to confirm.. Dr. Kountakis diagnosed.my condition correctly. Thanks for such great customer care.
    Janis — Feb 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kountakis to family and friends

    Dr. Kountakis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kountakis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD.

    About Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD

    Specialties
    • Rhinology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1508976770
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kountakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kountakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kountakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kountakis works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kountakis’s profile.

    Dr. Kountakis has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kountakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kountakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kountakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kountakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kountakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.