Dr. Stone Thayer, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stone Thayer, DMD

Dr. Stone Thayer, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Charleston Area Medical Center In West Virginia

Dr. Thayer works at The San Diego Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thayer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The San Diego Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    8008 Frost St Ste 311, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 379-4709
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Stone Thayer, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255416459
    Education & Certifications

    • Charleston Area Medical Center In West Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stone Thayer, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thayer works at The San Diego Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Thayer’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thayer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

