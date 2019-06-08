Dr. Stone Thayer, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stone Thayer, DMD
Overview of Dr. Stone Thayer, DMD
Dr. Stone Thayer, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Charleston Area Medical Center In West Virginia
Dr. Thayer's Office Locations
The San Diego Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery8008 Frost St Ste 311, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (424) 379-4709Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stone Thayer, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1255416459
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Medical Center In West Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thayer.
