Dr. Arla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Straight Arla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Straight Arla, MD
Dr. Straight Arla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Arla works at
Dr. Arla's Office Locations
1
Univ. of the Incarnate Word Sports Medicine4301 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 829-6017
2
Mesa Springs5560 MESA SPRINGS DR, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Directions (817) 292-4600
3
San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital8550 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 541-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The best psychiatrist I have seen so far. I did not think I needed the treatment and was adamant at first. She was nice and sure enough I saw the difference. She helped me with resources too
About Dr. Straight Arla, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1962660068
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arla works at
Dr. Arla has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arla.
