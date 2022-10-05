Overview

Dr. Stratego Castanes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Castanes works at John C Oeltjen MD LLC in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Ductus Arteriosus, Heart Murmur and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

