Overview of Dr. Stratos Christianakis, MD

Dr. Stratos Christianakis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC, LAC + USC Medical Center and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Christianakis works at Keck Medicine Of USC in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Osteoarthritis and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.