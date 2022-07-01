See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Locust Valley, NY
Dr. Struan Coleman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (35)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Struan Coleman, MD

Dr. Struan Coleman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Locust Valley, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.

Dr. Coleman works at Struan Coleman, MD, PhD in Locust Valley, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coleman's Office Locations

    Struan Coleman, MD, PhD
    146 Birch Hill Rd, Locust Valley, NY 11560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 360-9704
    Struan Coleman, MD, PhD
    519 E 72nd St Ste 203, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 396-5575
    Struan Coleman, MD, PhD
    535 E 70th St # 53570, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1095
    Vincera Institute
    1200 Constitution Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1095
    Struan Coleman, MD, PhD
    535 E 70 535 70 St # E, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital For Special Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 01, 2022
    He is extremely nice and very knowledgeable. He cured my hip pain.
    Jul 01, 2022
    About Dr. Struan Coleman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740366525
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Struan Coleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coleman has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

