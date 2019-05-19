Dr. Strutha Rouse II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouse II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Strutha Rouse II, MD
Overview of Dr. Strutha Rouse II, MD
Dr. Strutha Rouse II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Rouse II works at
Dr. Rouse II's Office Locations
Main Address, Cotswold Office135 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 108, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 365-0555
University11010 David Taylor Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 717-0058
Foot and Ankle Associates Huntersville15419 Hodges Cir Ste 200, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr Rouse for multiple eye problems including a detached retina. I always feel that he is very smart, up to date with eye care practice procedures, and I would definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Strutha Rouse II, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Med Center
- Evanston Northwestern Healthcare
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rouse II speaks Spanish.
