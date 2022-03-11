Overview of Dr. Stuart Clark, MD

Dr. Stuart Clark, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Lafayette Pediatrics in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.