Overview

Dr. Stuart Adler, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Adler works at HealthEast Heart Care in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Maplewood, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioversion, Elective, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.