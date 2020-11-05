Dr. Stuart Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Adler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Adler, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.
Dr. Adler works at
Locations
-
1
HealthEast Heart Care45 10th St W, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 326-4327
-
2
HealthEast Heart Care - 1600 Medical Buildling1600 Saint Johns Blvd Ste 200, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 326-4327
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adler?
Great! Dr Adler communicates in a clear and concise manner. Success in procedure and speedy and uncomplicated recovery were my outcomes.
About Dr. Stuart Adler, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1366425183
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
- Case West Res U Hosps
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler has seen patients for Cardioversion, Elective, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods.