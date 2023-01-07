Overview

Dr. Stuart Akerman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Akerman works at Matthew Eidem, MD in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.