Dr. Stuart Akerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stuart Akerman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Akerman works at
Digestive Health Associates of Texas3242 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 867-0019Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pm
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.4401 Coit Rd Ste 201, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 980-2727
Pulmonary Medicine Consultants PA1600 Coit Rd Ste 301, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 867-0019Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Preston Crossing Endoscopy Center3500 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 985-2300
Western Suffolk Gastroenterology375 E Main St Ste 21, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 968-8288
- Medical City Plano
Good consultation review with PA Heather and quick scheduling for procedure. Very detailed prep instructions and about the least onerous prep possible. Very efficient outpatient center with an excellent anesthesiologist and support staff.
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154652923
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Cuny-Brooklyn College
- Gastroenterology
