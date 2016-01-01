Overview

Dr. Stuart Alexander, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.



Dr. Alexander works at HIGHWAY 30 FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER PA in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.