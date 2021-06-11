Dr. Stuart Belkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Belkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stuart Belkin, MD
Dr. Stuart Belkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroe, CT. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Belkin works at
Dr. Belkin's Office Locations
St. Vincent's Urgent Care Center - Monroe401 Monroe Tpke, Monroe, CT 06468 Directions (203) 696-3564
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, highly competent and compassionate
About Dr. Stuart Belkin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1235169863
Education & Certifications
- Boston City Hospital|Tufts
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belkin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belkin works at
Dr. Belkin has seen patients for Pathological Spine Fracture, Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, Kyphoplasty and Percutaneous, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Belkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belkin.
