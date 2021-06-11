See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Monroe, CT
Dr. Stuart Belkin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.1 (16)
Map Pin Small Monroe, CT
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stuart Belkin, MD

Dr. Stuart Belkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroe, CT. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Belkin works at St. Vincent's Urgent Care Center - Monroe in Monroe, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture, Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, Kyphoplasty and Percutaneous along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Belkin's Office Locations

    St. Vincent's Urgent Care Center - Monroe
    401 Monroe Tpke, Monroe, CT 06468 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 696-3564

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pathological Spine Fracture
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Pathological Spine Fracture
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous

Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 11, 2021
    Excellent, highly competent and compassionate
    — Jun 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stuart Belkin, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1235169863
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston City Hospital|Tufts
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Belkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belkin works at St. Vincent's Urgent Care Center - Monroe in Monroe, CT. View the full address on Dr. Belkin’s profile.

    Dr. Belkin has seen patients for Pathological Spine Fracture, Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, Kyphoplasty and Percutaneous, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Belkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

