Dr. Stuart Benson, DO

Internal Medicine
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stuart Benson, DO

Dr. Stuart Benson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville and Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.

Dr. Benson works at MDVIP - Rogers, Arkansas in Rogers, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Rogers, Arkansas
    808 S 52nd St # 201, Rogers, AR 72758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 480-4436

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Pyramid Life
    • QualChoice
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 22, 2020
    I've been seeing him since 1996-97. I left to to to Mercy Rogers and came back in just a little while. He is my friend and my trusted physician.
    Mark Kelley — Dec 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stuart Benson, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1629028584
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Tulsa Regional Medical Center
    • Tulsa Regional Medical Center
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
    • Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville
    • Northwest Medical Center - Springdale

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Benson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benson works at MDVIP - Rogers, Arkansas in Rogers, AR. View the full address on Dr. Benson’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
