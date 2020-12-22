Dr. Stuart Benson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stuart Benson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville and Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
MDVIP - Rogers, Arkansas808 S 52nd St # 201, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 480-4436
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Pekin Insurance
- Pyramid Life
- QualChoice
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been seeing him since 1996-97. I left to to to Mercy Rogers and came back in just a little while. He is my friend and my trusted physician.
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1629028584
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Benson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.