Dr. Stuart Bergman-Bock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stuart Bergman-Bock, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hutchinson Health and M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.
Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology501 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 100, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 435-8516
Hutchinson Health Clinic3 Century Ave SE, Hutchinson, MN 55350 Directions (320) 234-3290
Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology4225 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN 55422 Directions (952) 435-8516Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hutchinson Health
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bergman-Bock is extremely knowledgeable in the headache field. He has helped me manage my chronic migraines while coordinating with the "dizziness" doc in his clinic. It is rare to find doctors who will collaborate outside of Mayo or Cleveland Clinic. Highly recommend him to headache patients.
- Neurology
- English
- 1639463185
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
