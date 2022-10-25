Dr. Stuart Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stuart Bernstein, MD
Dr. Stuart Bernstein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations
Quality Medical Equipment Inc21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 405, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 937-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent patient care Smart. Knowledgeable Kind I see him for pulmonary care Sometimes there's a wait but its worth it
About Dr. Stuart Bernstein, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nyu/Bellevue Hosp
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernstein speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.