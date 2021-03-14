Overview of Dr. Stuart Braun, MD

Dr. Stuart Braun, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Braun works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.