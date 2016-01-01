Dr. Burri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuart Burri, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Burri, MD
Dr. Stuart Burri, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Burri's Office Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 850-0983
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stuart Burri, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.