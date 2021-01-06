Overview

Dr. Stuart Bussell, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Bussell works at Western Connecticut Medical Group in Danbury, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Anal Fissure and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.